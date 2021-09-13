36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County
Freeborn County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization. on Monday.
The new cases were the cases reported between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. The weekend numbers have not yet been released.
The new cases included the following:
- One person between 0 and 4
- Seven people between 5 and 9
- Four people between 10 and 14
- One person between 15 and 19
- Five people in their 20s
- Six people in their 30s
- Four people in their 40s
- Four people in their 50s
- Two people in their 60s
- One person in their 70s
The following new cases were reported in other area counties:
- Faribault County: 10 new cases
- Mower County: 18 new cases
- Steele County: 25 new cases
- Waseca County: 12 new cases
Statewide, 2,693 new cases were reported and 11 deaths.