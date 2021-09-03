expand
September 17, 2021

4 arrested on warrants and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:16 am Friday, September 17, 2021

Police arrested Jacob Alan Gardner, 34, on an EOD warrant and cited him for driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 4:03 p.m. Thursday at 721 Alcove St.

Police arrested Paul Everett David, 40, on a local misdemeanor warrant at 4:56 p.m. Thursday at 1219 S. Newton Ave.

Dominic Marshall, 36, was brought in on a local warrant in Faribault County at 6:49 p.m. Thursday.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ler Wah, 21, on a local warrant at 2:58 p.m. at 411 S. Broadway.

Catalytic converter taken
A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a truck at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday at 86956 Minnesota Highway 251 in Hollandale.

Theft by check reported
Police received a report of theft by check at 10:33 a.m. Thursday at 519 Prospect Ave.

Kittens taken
Police received a report at 12:53 p.m. Thursday of five kittens that were taken at 213 E. Main St.

Items taken from garage
Police received a report at 2:52 p.m. Thursday of multiple items that were taken from a garage at 921 S. Fourth Ave. Items included a table chop saw, a reciprocating saw, a battery charger and a toolbox.

Vehicle keyed
A vehicle was reported keyed at 7:29 p.m. Thursday at 2414 Larson Ave.

Bicycle stolen
A bicycle was reported stolen at 7:46 p.m. Thursday at 202 S. Third Ave. The incident reportedly happened Tuesday night.

Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

Diane C. Evenson

