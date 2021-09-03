4 arrested on warrants and other reports

Police arrested Jacob Alan Gardner, 34, on an EOD warrant and cited him for driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 4:03 p.m. Thursday at 721 Alcove St.

Police arrested Paul Everett David, 40, on a local misdemeanor warrant at 4:56 p.m. Thursday at 1219 S. Newton Ave.

Dominic Marshall, 36, was brought in on a local warrant in Faribault County at 6:49 p.m. Thursday.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ler Wah, 21, on a local warrant at 2:58 p.m. at 411 S. Broadway.

Catalytic converter taken

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a truck at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday at 86956 Minnesota Highway 251 in Hollandale.

Theft by check reported

Police received a report of theft by check at 10:33 a.m. Thursday at 519 Prospect Ave.

Kittens taken

Police received a report at 12:53 p.m. Thursday of five kittens that were taken at 213 E. Main St.

Items taken from garage

Police received a report at 2:52 p.m. Thursday of multiple items that were taken from a garage at 921 S. Fourth Ave. Items included a table chop saw, a reciprocating saw, a battery charger and a toolbox.

Vehicle keyed

A vehicle was reported keyed at 7:29 p.m. Thursday at 2414 Larson Ave.

Bicycle stolen

A bicycle was reported stolen at 7:46 p.m. Thursday at 202 S. Third Ave. The incident reportedly happened Tuesday night.