September 27, 2021

24-PR-21-1377

By Submitted

Published 8:53 am Monday, September 27, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-1377
Estate of Loren W. Brune, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted,
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on October 13, 2021, via zoom at
3:30 (p.m.), by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota. See notice of remote hearing with instructions.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT, § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: SEPT. 13, 2021
BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Name: Allan L. Halvorsen
Firm: Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen
Street: 137 North Broadway, PO Box 1009
City, State, ZIP: Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License No: 219733
Telephone: (507) 373-1409
Email:
ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Albert Lea Tribune:
Sep. 18 and 25, 2021
24-PR-21-1377

Vicki Jo Blake

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Brooke Nicole Woitas Gulbrandson

