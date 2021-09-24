expand
September 27, 2021

24-PR-21-1361

By Submitted

Published 8:53 am Monday, September 27, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-1361
Estate of JOHN RAYMOND SCHREIBER, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Nov. 1, 2021, at 10:30am, via zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Julie A. Grahn, whose address is 2001 Grand Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing with instructions.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: SEPT. 13, 2021
BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Abby K. Leach
Leach Law, PLLC
1206 West Front Street
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0398442
Telephone: (507) 369-5953
FAX: (507) 473-4019
Email:
abby@leachlawalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Sep. 18 and 25, 2021
24-PR-21-1361

Vicki Jo Blake

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Brooke Nicole Woitas Gulbrandson

