24-CV-21-1214
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
FREEBORN
24-CV-21-1214
Notice of Issuance
of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication
Leah Nicole Martinez Lehmberg and o/b/o Minor Child
Petitioner
VS
Daniel Dean Eggers,
Respondent
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on August 13, 2021
A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 411 S Broadway Ave Albert Lea MN 56007
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
September 22, 2021
/s/ Annette Crabtree
Court Administrator/Deputy
Albert Lea Tribune:
Sept. 25, 2021
24-CV-21-1214