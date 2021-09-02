expand
September 26, 2021

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021

Two people from Austin were taken to the hospital after separate crashes in Freeborn County Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the first crash took place at 7 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90 near milepost 170 in Oakland Township.

The State Patrol report states a 2010 Dodge Ram, driven by Travis Lyle Wayne, 31, of Austin and a 1995 Ford Ranger, driven by Todd Edwin Nelson, 57, of Austin were both westbound on I-90 when they collided.

Nelson was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for injuries deemed not life-threatening. Wayne was not injured.

Both men were listed as wearing their seatbelts.

The second crash was reported at 11:31 p.m. Friday on Interstate 35 at milemarker 11 in Albert Lea.

The report states Derek Sullivan Wynn, 48, of Austin was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier northbound when he ran into the center median barrier and rolled onto its side.

Wynn was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

He was wearing his seatbelt.

