September 24, 2021

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:32 am Friday, September 24, 2021

4 deaths have been reported in last 3 days

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Freeborn County on Friday, increasing the total deaths this week tied to the pandemic in the county to four. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the two people who died were between 85 and 89. 

One death was also reported in Waseca County of a person between 60 and 64.

Freeborn County has now had 42 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The other two deaths this week were reported on Wednesday and included one person between 70 and 74 and another between 80 and 84. 

Freeborn County also had 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday and now has 101 active cases.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• Five people between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

  • Faribault County: 12 new cases
  • Mower County: 22 new cases
  • Steele County: 37 new cases
  • Waseca County: 19 new cases 

Statewide, 2,997 new cases and 27 deaths were reported Friday. 

