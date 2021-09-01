1 arrested after alleged break-in, another for warrant and other reports

Police arrested Jayson Joseph Ronald Bailey, 24, after receiving a report of a work truck that was broken into and items stolen at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at 721 W. Clark St. John Anthony Garza, 41, was also arrested on a local warrant.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in was reported in a garage at 11:04 a.m. at 809 Maplehill Drive. The incident reportedly occurred overnight. Damage was reported to a door.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Gerald Leeroy Shaffer, 41, on active warrants at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of West Front Street.

Police arrested Linda Ann Kuiper, 64, on a warrant at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

1 arrested for controlled substance, aid and abet

Police arrested Ronni Sue Bailey, 44, for aid and abet possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday at 700 S. Highway 69.