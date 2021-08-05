expand
August 5, 2021

Window smashed out of vehicle and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:55 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

The back window of a vehicle was reported smashed at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday at 821 Plaza St. 

 

1 injured in crash

One person was reportedly injured in a crash at 5:29 a.m. Wednesday at 2410 Y.H. Hanson Ave. 

 

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday at 718 Valley Ave. 

 

Shed broken into

A shed was reported broken into at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday at 1705 S.E. Marshall St. 

 

1 cited for domestic abuse no contact order violation

Police cited Christopher Shannon Henry, 22, for a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday at 114 S. Third Ave. 

 

Fraudulent unemployment claim reported

Police received a report at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday that someone had attempted to fraudulently file unemployment in another person’s name. 

 

Possible identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday at 1310 Academy Ave. 

 

Grease fire reported

A grease fire was reported at Benny’s Big Foot stand at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday at the Freeborn County Fair, 1105 Bridge Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash at 820 Happy Trails Lane. 

 

1 arrested on warrant, possession

Police arrested Ronald Thomas Waller, 55, on a misdemeanor theft warrant, fifth-degree possession and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. 

