Window smashed out of vehicle and other reports
The back window of a vehicle was reported smashed at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday at 821 Plaza St.
1 injured in crash
One person was reportedly injured in a crash at 5:29 a.m. Wednesday at 2410 Y.H. Hanson Ave.
Catalytic converter stolen
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday at 718 Valley Ave.
Shed broken into
A shed was reported broken into at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday at 1705 S.E. Marshall St.
1 cited for domestic abuse no contact order violation
Police cited Christopher Shannon Henry, 22, for a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday at 114 S. Third Ave.
Fraudulent unemployment claim reported
Police received a report at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday that someone had attempted to fraudulently file unemployment in another person’s name.
Possible identity theft reported
Police received a report of possible identity theft at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday at 1310 Academy Ave.
Grease fire reported
A grease fire was reported at Benny’s Big Foot stand at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday at the Freeborn County Fair, 1105 Bridge Ave.
Hit-and-run crash reported
Police received a report at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash at 820 Happy Trails Lane.
1 arrested on warrant, possession
Police arrested Ronald Thomas Waller, 55, on a misdemeanor theft warrant, fifth-degree possession and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.