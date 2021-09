PUEBLO, Colo. –

A celebration of life for Wendy will be held on September 11th 2021 from 1pm-5pm at 705 Alcove St. Albert Lea, MN.

Wendy Wachlin, 52, Pueblo Colo. formerly Albert Lea, MN died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in home from COPD.

Arrangements by Glenda Erickson.