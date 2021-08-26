expand
August 27, 2021

Vicki Wuerflein

By Submitted

Published 3:39 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

Vicki (Voogd) Wuerflein, age 66, of Hollandale, Minnesota, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Vicki Wuerflein

Vicki was born June 24, 1955, in Austin, Minnesota, to Charles and Lois (Hallman) Voogd.

Vicki graduated from Austin High School in 1973. Bill and Vicki, the love of each other’s lives, joined together in 1987. The two married August 25, 2007.

Vicki had a multitude of talents that she had displayed over the course of her career that stretched from owning a successful tree trimming and removal business, to painting, cooking, and bookkeeping just to name a few. Vicki was also a member of the Mower County Posse for 30 years as security at surrounding fairs and street dances, parades, and the tractor show at Racine, Minnesota.

Vicki loved her hobbies that she shared with her husband like playing pool and softball. Vicki also loved camping and riding her beloved horse Sheba. She loved her hobbies of working outdoors and household renovations. She also enjoyed gardening with her husband. Above all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wuerflein; mother, Lois Voogd; father, Charles Voogd; father-in-law, Henry Wuerflein; and brothers, Brian and Stephen Voogd.

Vicki is survived by her daughters: Kayla (Blake Zietz) and Amy (Brandon) Hoium; sons: Cody (Tessa Janes) and Chad Morgan; five grandchildren: Dylan, Coy, Myia, Jermiah and Teigan; sister: Linda (Bill) Olson; sisters-in-law: Gretchen Voogd and Becky (Curt) Stenzel; brothers: Chuck (Deb) Voogd, Roger Voogd and all of her nieces, nephews and their families.

Vicki will be deeply missed by all. She made an impact on lives everywhere she went.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her farm, 27190 800th Ave., Hollandale, Minnesota 56045.

Condolences can be sent to: Vicki Wuerflein Family at 27190 800th Ave., Hollandale, MN 56045.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

