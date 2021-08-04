expand
August 4, 2021

Vehicle tires slashed, damaged and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:46 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Police received a report at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle’s tires that were reported slashed, along with the convertible cover, at 104 Tamra Lane. The vehicle was also keyed.

 

Illegal dumping reported

Police received a report at 11 a.m. Tuesday of illegal dumping at 416 Bridge Ave. 

 

Fraudulent use of EBT card reported

Fraudulent use of an EBT card was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday at 1550 Blake Ave. Multiple food orders totaling over $1,000 were reported.

 

Package stolen

Police received a report at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday of a package that was reported stolen at 254 S. Pearl St. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Christopher Shannon Henry, 22, for domestic assault at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday at 114 S. Third Ave.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Vidal Moreno, 51, on a local warrant at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday 2306 Gene Ave.

 

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a pickup at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday at 16934 897th Ave., Austin. The theft happened sometime between Friday and Tuesday. 

 

Cash stolen from vehicle

Deputies received a report at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday of $450 in cash that was stolen from a vehicle at 1105 Bridge Ave. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

A theft of $49.10 in gas was reported stolen at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea. 

 

Keys, pass stolen out of food stand

Police received a report at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday of keys for a vendor truck and a vendor pass that were taken from a food stand at the Freeborn County Fair, 1105 Bridge Ave.

