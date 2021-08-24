expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2021

University of Minnesota mandates COVID-19 vaccinations

By Associated Press

Published 7:27 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Joan Gabel and Jakub Tolar, dean of the university medical school, issued a news release Monday hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer version of the vaccine saying shots will be mandatory and students will receive an email in the next few days with instructions on how to confirm their vaccination status.

The mandate is effective at University of Minnesota campuses in the Twin Cities, Crookston, Duluth, Morris and Rochester. Faculty and staff members will be required to inform the university of their vaccination status.

Gable and Tolar called the FDA’s approval a “milestone” in managing COVID-19.

Meanwhile on Monday, University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm spoke to the Minnesota Vikings about the need to get vaccinated.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that quarterback Kirk Cousins was forced to quarantine earlier this month because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who was unvaccinated when he contracted the disease. Receiver Adam Thielen, safety Harrison Smith and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson have said they’re unvaccinated.

Coach Mike Zimmer said players asked Osterholm questions that were “things you hear on the internet.”

More News

24-PR-21-1116

Jill (Borland) Weikum

Tires reported slashed and other reports

Editorial: Do your part in helping with water conservation

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires reported slashed and other reports

Business

Chamber welcomes new member

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Owatonna artist’s work on display at Albert Lea Art Center

Gallery

Big Island BBQ gives out awards

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 6-11, 2021

News

Health officials nervous about Minnesota State Fair crowds

News

City to move ahead with bond sale for water tower costs

Health Updates

COVID-19 active cases continue to rise

Health Updates

Mayo Health System to restrict visitors, reopen offsite testing facility due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup reported stolen and other reports

News

Big Ten teams forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19

Education

University of Minnesota mandates COVID-19 vaccinations

News

US troops surge evacuations, CIA chief meets with Taliban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for assault, unlawful possession of firearm and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota wildfire not expanding; still remains uncontained

Health Updates

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man killed in UTV crash over the weekend northwest of Freeborn

News

Hundreds turn out for Wells Kernel Days parade

Cops, Courts & Fires

Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire

News

Minnesota State Fair returns after 1-year hiatus

News

Caregivers wellness program in September

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 4-5, 2021

News

Farmers market basket winner