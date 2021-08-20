expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2021

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, left, speaks during a Minnesota Republican Party update at the Freeborn County Republican Party headquarters on South Broadway in September 2020. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

Under fire, Minnesota GOP chair Carnahan steps down

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 4:39 am Friday, August 20, 2021

A week after a close associate was indicted on charges of sex trafficking of minors, Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan has resigned her post.

In a statement from the state GOP posted to social media, Carnahan said she was resigning “in the best interest of the party and of my mental health.” The statement said her resignation was effective at the close of the party’s executive committee meeting. She said she would “step away from the party.”

Referring to the charges against top GOP donor Anton Lazzaro that he allegedly recruited six people under the age of 18 for commercial sex acts, Carnahan repeated that she “had no knowledge or involvement in such activities.”

Carnahan will receive a severance of around $38,000. A source also tells MPR News she was the tie-breaking vote for her own outgoing pay.

Subsequent to the indictment of Lazzaro, activists and former party employees went public with accusations that Carnahan created a toxic work environment and covered up allegations of sexual harassment during her tenure that began in 2017.

Carnahan addressed those allegations as well.

“It is unfortunate that the mob mentality has come out in this way to defame, tarnish and attempt to ruin my personal and professional reputation,” she said. “I am confident a full investigation will uncover the facts and prove my innocence.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer called Carnahan’s move a “first step in moving the Republican Party of Minnesota forward.” But he also urged the party’s executive board to continue investigating “any alleged impropriety.”

Earlier in the day, six of the party’s 15-member executive committee urged their colleagues to vote to remove Carnahan from her position. It takes 10 board votes to do that.

More News

Pickup reported stolen and other reports

Under fire, Minnesota GOP chair Carnahan steps down

Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair

Gallery: Time for school for Albert Lea students

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup reported stolen and other reports

News

Under fire, Minnesota GOP chair Carnahan steps down

News

Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair

Education

Gallery: Time for school for Albert Lea students

Education

Albert Lea students are back in school

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Buildings broken into and other reports

News

State imposes water restrictions as drought worsens

News

Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

News

US jobless claims hit a pandemic low as hiring strengthens

News

Issue of new horse barn, other repairs at fairgrounds raised at county board meeting

Health Updates

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Health Updates

Local nursing home leader responds to Biden mandate that nursing home staff be vaccinated

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northeastern Minnesota wildfire grows to 5 square miles

News

Minnesota State Fair strongly urges visitors to wear masks

News

Klobuchar, Smith announce federal disaster relief for producers in Faribault, Waseca counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police respond to separate calls of shots fired and other reports

Health Updates

Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician at Mayo in Albert Lea, Austin

News

Mayo podiatrist has family ties to A.L.

News

5 things to do this week

News

Busy weekend full of activities planned for Wells Kernel Days

Columnists

Sarah Stultz: Know of a business that has seen growth?

Health Updates

5 tips for traveling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, variants

Education

Campus notes