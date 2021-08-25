expand
August 25, 2021

Tires reported slashed and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:32 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Police received a report at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday that someone slashed all four tires on a vehicle at 1216 1/2 St. John Ave. 

 

Juveniles cited for vape devices

Two juveniles were cited for possession of vape devices at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

A juvenile was cited for possession of two vape pens at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Fraudulent credit card reported

Police received a report at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday of a credit card that was fraudulently opened in another person’s name in Albert Lea. 

 

Fraudulent cell phone account created

Police received a report at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday of a cell phone account that had been fraudulently opened in another person’s name through AT&T. 

 

Items reported stolen

Police received a report at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday of a person who kicked in a basement door and stole a laptop and knife at 709 Water St.

