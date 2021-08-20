Tasha Nelson

Tasha Rae Nelson, age 32, passed away on August 16, 2021.

She was born on October 24, 1988 to Clay and Marilyn (Christensen) Nelson.

Tasha was a kind-hearted, generous, artistic, intelligent person, always caring for others. She had a love for fishing, music, hiking and loved spending time outdoors. At the tender age of 10 she discovered a passion for auto body repair and was amazing at it, working for Alden Auto Body off and on over the years.

She is survived by her parents, Clay and Marilyn Nelson; sister, Tanya Fure; nieces and nephew, Anne, Evan, and Ava; grandmas, Pearl Nelson and Barbara Christensen; special friend, Brian Brandt and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

Tasha is preceded in death by her sister, Trisha Nelson; grandpas Vernon Nelson and Harry Christensen; cousin, Derek Christensen and uncle, Harlan Christensen.

Memorial Service, Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 5 PM at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation starting at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.