expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:49 am Monday, August 16, 2021

Two attempted break-ins were reported at storage units at 3:53 p.m. Saturday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward. 

Police received a report at 6:23 a.m. Sunday of a storage unit that was broken into overnight at 301 Rezin Ave. 

 

4 arrested on warrants

David Charles Love, 35, turned himself in on a Dodge County warrant at 3:54 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway. 

Deputies held Brittini Anne Filipek on Rice County warrants at 2:07 a.m. Friday near milepost 16 of Interstate 35. 

Police arrested Lance J. Walters, 35, on a local warrant at 11:07 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 16th Street and Margaretha Avenue. 

Police arrested Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 29, on two local warrants at 6:47 p.m. Sunday at 1006 ½ Dunham St. 

 

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a car at 8:11 a.m. Friday at 106 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale. 

 

Garbage illegally dumped

Three bags of garbage were reported illegally dumped in a ditch at 8:28 a.m. Friday on 110th Street in Glenville. 

 

1 arrested for disorderly conduct

Deputies arrested Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 21, for disorderly conduct at 12:49 a.m. Saturday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.

 

Person injured in parade

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person who received a foot injury at 10:53 a.m. Saturday during the Glenville parade. The person was reportedly throwing candy out as a trailer was pulling away. 

 

Money taken from vehicle

Deputies received a report at 4:04 p.m. Saturday of money that was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a garage at 406 Fifth Ave. in Freeborn. 

 

1 cited for underage drinking

Deputies cited Jayde Asher Cornelius, 19, for underage drinking at 4:51 p.m. Saturday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.

 

Vehicles reported on fire

Deputies received a report at 6:53 p.m. Saturday of a loud explosion and vehicles that were on fire at 66104 225th St. in Alden. The fire was put out by the Alden Fire Department.

 

Dog bite reported

Deputies received a report at 8:49 p.m. Saturday of a person in the MercyOne emergency room in Mason City who had reportedly been bitten by a dog at 12419 735th Ave., Glenville. 

 

1 arrested for suspected DWI

Police arrested Daniel David Millard for suspected driving while intoxicated, alcohol restriction violation and speed, pending urine results after a traffic stop at 10:59 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 13 on Interstate 35.

 

Thefts reported

A RadRover electric bike was reported stolen at 7:16 a.m. Friday at 1702 Sunset St. The theft reportedly occurred overnight. 

A theft was reported at 3:02 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave. 

Police received a report at 2:48 p.m. Saturday of a male who reportedly stole a shop vacuum at 1550 Blake Ave. 

Police received a report at 6:45 p.m. Friday of a boat battery that had been taken two to three weeks prior at 1708 Eberhart St. 

Someone reportedly attempted to steal the ATM machine at 6:41 a.m. Saturday at 2320 Hendrickson Road. 

A fishnet was reported stolen at 8 a.m. Saturday at 921 Lincoln Ave. 

Police arrested Sharon May Rockroads, 57, and Shannon Patrick Sullivan, 55, for felony theft after receiving a report at 12:14 p.m. Sunday of an electric scooter that was stolen at 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Jake’s broken into

Police received a report at 7:18 a.m. Friday that Jake’s Pizza, 126 W. Clark St., had been broken into. 

 

Unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:07 p.m. Friday of attempted unemployment fraud at 614 Edgewood Ave. 

 

Credit card fraud reported

Credit card fraud was reported at  7:38 p.m. Friday at 2328 Milo Ave. Someone had reportedly taken out a card in another person’s name and used approximately $500 in transactions. 

 

More News

Scoreboard: Aug. 17

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Experienced Gophers talking unfinished business this season

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Education

School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Residents protest mask requirement for city-owned properties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

Health Updates

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

News

New food truck gives a taste of Puerto Rico

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northern Minnesota crews battling “rapidly growing” wildfire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 hurt in rollover on Interstate 90

Arts & Culture

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area country artists

News

Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Farmers market prize winner

News

A.L. Library’s Summer Readers of the Week

News

WCTA board candidates announced

News

St. John’s fair prize winner

Health Updates

Freeborn County’s 37th COVID death reported