August 31, 2021

STARS Mentoring to benefit from Hy-Vee promotion

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in the local community, all while running routine weekly errands at the local Hy-Vee store in Albert Lea.

STARS Mentoring has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting non- profit for the month of September.

As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Hy-Vee location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable “My Heart” bags. STARS Mentoring was selected as the September beneficiary by local store leadership at the store located at 2708 Bridge Avenue, Albert Lea.

STARS Mentoring will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable “My Heart” purchased at this location in September.  

The is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of the regular shopping routine.

For more information about STARS Mentoring, please visit www.starsforkids.org.

Tales from Exit 22: Do UFOs believe in you?

Editorial Roundup: COVID-19: Politics and pandemic don't mix

Nose for News: How will you honor the fallen from 9/11?

Nose for News: How will you honor the fallen from 9/11?

