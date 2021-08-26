expand
August 26, 2021

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Significant rain, severe weather possible today

By Staff Reports

Published 7:22 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Heavy rainfall and possible severe weather are expected today across the area, along with a slight risk of flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of storms is expected to move through mid- to late morning through the afternoon today with additional rainfall expected at times later tonight through Saturday.

The Weather Service states the heaviest rainfall is expected along and south of the Minnesota River Valley.

Albert Lea and much of the surrounding area could receive 3 to 4 inches of rain from this morning through Saturday evening with more than 4 inches forecasted in Mankato and Fairmont.

Image courtesy National Weather Service

The Weather Service advises people to have a way to receive weather warnings and to continue to monitor the forecast. People are advised to never drive through flood waters.

In addition, Albert Lea is under an enhanced risk for severe weather with the Thursday storms. The weather agency states the primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. Large hail is also possible.

