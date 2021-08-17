expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Scoreboard: Aug. 17

By Staff Reports

Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

TV Best Bets

TODAY

Little league softball: World Series Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Indians at Twins, noon, Bally Sports North

MLB: Red Sox at Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

Women’s soccer: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Women’s soccer: Portland Thomas vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m., ESPN2

THURSDAY

CFL: Edmonton Elks at BC Lions, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, 5 p.m., Golf

Little league baseball: Playoff game, noon, ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
2 p.m., ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
4 p.m., ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
6 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Twins at Yankees, 6 p.m., Bally Sports North

NCAA women’s soccer: Baylor at Minnesota, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

PGA: The Northern Trust, 1 p.m., Golf

WNBA: Lynx at Sun, 6 p.m., NBA TV

FRIDAY

Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, 5 p.m., Golf

Little league baseball: Playoff game, noon, ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
2 p.m., ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
4 p.m., ESPN

Little league baseball: Playoff game,
6 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Twins at Yankees, 6 p.m., Bally Sports North

NASCAR: WWT Raceway 200, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

NFL: Chiefs at Cardinals, 7 p.m., ESPN

PGA: The Northern Trust, 1 p.m., Golf

Prep schedule

FRIDAY

Football: Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Northwood-Kensett at home, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Volleyball: Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:45 p.m. (scrimmage)

SATURDAY

Boys soccer: Albert Lea at Fairmont, 9 a.m. (scrimmages)

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Fairmont, 9 a.m. (scrimmages)

More News

Scoreboard: Aug. 17

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Experienced Gophers talking unfinished business this season

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Education

School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Residents protest mask requirement for city-owned properties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

Health Updates

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

News

New food truck gives a taste of Puerto Rico

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northern Minnesota crews battling “rapidly growing” wildfire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 hurt in rollover on Interstate 90

Arts & Culture

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area country artists

News

Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Farmers market prize winner

News

A.L. Library’s Summer Readers of the Week

News

WCTA board candidates announced

News

St. John’s fair prize winner

Health Updates

Freeborn County’s 37th COVID death reported