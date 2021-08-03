expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2021

Ruth E. Fischer

By Submitted

Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Ruth Eloise Fischer 98-year-old resident of Ellendale, MN passed away July 28, 2021 at her home.

Ruth E. Fischer

Ruth was born on December 16, 1922 in McLaughlin, SD in Carson County to Jacob and Rose Fischer. The family moved to New Richland, MN where they lived on a farm owned by O. B. Anderson. Ruth worked for some time at Land of Lake in New Richland. She moved to Richmond, CA and went to work in the shipyards during the war. She then worked a midnight shift in a shipyard warehouse office and took daytime classes in a commercial school. Ruth went to work for the Union Oil Company of San Francisco, CA where she remained for 36 ½ years. She was a member of the Desk and Derrick Club of San Francisco for 25 years. Ruth took early retirement and moved back to New Richland, MN where she joined the First Congregational Church. She was the president and treasurer of the Women’s Fellowship group. Ruth was a long-time volunteer at the New Richland Care Center. She attended the first meeting of the New Richland Historical Society, became a charter member in August of 2001, and became secretary of in July of 2003. Ruth moved to Ellendale, MN 10 years ago. She enjoyed her family, reading, being outside, and working in her yard.

Ruth is survived by her niece, Norell (Jim) Durfee; nieces-in-law, Valerie Schember, Elva Fischer; great-nephew, Brian Schember; great-nieces, Summer (Wayne) Schultz, Amy (Brian) Thomas, Heidi (Chris) Olson; 7 great-great-nieces; and 4 great-great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Jacob and Ruth (Nagel) Fischer; siblings, Arthur, Erma, Herbert, Irwin, Howard, Eleanor, Helen; nephews, Dennis Fischer, Dan Schember, and Jim Fischer; and nephew-in-law, Dean Wood.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, August 29 at the First Congregational Church in New Richland, MN with Pastor Pamela Jensen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Ellendale.

More News

Letter: Don’t let anyone steal your reality

Letter: Season ticket prices are a great deal

Letter: Friends of the Library book sale a success

Ex-officers charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officers charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

News

Lawmakers face tough math on who to pay, how much for pandemic pay plan

Gallery

County fair kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Air quality alert, burning ban to end this afternoon

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG launches unit to review wrongful convictions

Cops, Courts & Fires

County board approves back pay for sheriff salary

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent unemployment reported and other reports

News

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

News

It’s fair time

News

Watch Olympians with Minnesota ties: Here’s the early-week lineup

Health Updates

New, active cases edging up locally, but no big surge seen yet statewide

Health Updates

Minnesota universities mandate masks to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Behind the scenes in response in a year with many emergencies

News

Recreational coordinator served in similar role in Owatonna

News

‘People are ready to hear live music again’

News

Dornink shares thoughts on 1st legislative session

News

Bolstering the pheasant population

News

Effort started to make ‘dementia-friendly’ community

News

Minnesota FFA Foundation accepting nominations

Arts & Culture

Guest Column: Farmers Market Week will be celebrated at Albert Lea market second week in August

News

Duplicate Bridge results