August 5, 2021

Robert J. Smith

By Submitted

Published 5:18 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Robert J. Smith 73-year-old resident of Clarks Grove, MN passed away August 5, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic in Austin, MN. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 9 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Robert was born on November 17, 1947 in Graceville, MN to Francis and Margaret Smith. At the age of one year old his family moved from Chokio, MN to DeGraff, MN where he attended District 16 Country School. Robert graduated with the class of 1965 from Benson High School. After graduation, he entered the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1970. On August 14, 1971 he was united in marriage to Jean Linnes at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Robert worked in the insurance field several years before starting Albert Lea Tax in 1986. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jean Smith; children, Sarah (Josh) Parks, Katie (Paul) Troe, Daniel (Amanda Johnson) Smith, Joseph (Jennie Robbins) Smith; 19 grandchildren, Noah, Joseph, Samuel, William, Margaret, Adaline, Thomas, Juliet, Eloise, Clara, Katherine, and Meredith Parks, Hannah, Nathan, and Micah Troe, Dayton, Ruxin, Byron, and Auden Smith.

He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Patricia and Adrian Linnes; brother, Glen Smith; and grandson, Andrew Troe.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.

