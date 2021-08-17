expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Richard D. Cameron

By Submitted

Published 9:40 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Richard “Dick-Cameo” Cameron passed away August 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held Friday August 20, 2021, at Bayview Funeral Home, 1415 N Hwy 13, Albert Lea, MN. Services will be at 2:00 pm with visitation one hour prior to services. Rev. Don Malinsky will officiate. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery alongside his wife and son.

Richard D. Cameron

Dick was born on September 5, 1934, to James W and Susie J (Gerdes) Cameron in Algona, Ia. He attended Albert Lea area schools. Dick married Barbara Hoium in January 1954. To this union one son Greg was born. They later divorced. Dick joined the army in December 1954 and was stationed in Germany for two- and one-half years and was honorably discharged in November 1957. In May 1966 Dick married Janet Weiler. To this union one son Cris was born.

Dick was a semi-truck driver most of his adult life and was extremely proud that he never had a chargeable accident. He drove truck for Railway Express, Red Owl, and finally for Streaters from where he retired in 1999.

During his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. As his life went on, he could be found having a beer or two with good friends at the clubs he belonged to. He was proud to be a member of the Eagles, American Legion, Moose, and VFW organizations. Dick went on several trips to Las Vegas with a group of friends especially his best friend Moe. These last few years he liked to run down to Diamond Jo Casino once or twice a week finally hitting a jackpot last year. He was also an avid Twins and Vikings fan.

Richard is survived by his son Greg Cameron, granddaughter Heather (Bri) Godtland, grandson Travis (Heather) Cameron Sr, great-grandchildren Haley, Trista, Travis Jr. Cameron and Andrew Godtland and great-great-grandchildren Jayden and Jemma Haas. Special nephew and friend Mark (Amber) Cameron along with several other nieces and nephews.

Preceding Richard in death were his parents James W Cameron, Susie J Stensrude and stepfather Kenneth O Stensrude, wife and son Janet and Cris Cameron, brothers Lloyd, James and George Cameron and brother Dickie Dean in infancy, sisters-in-laws Fern and Rosalyn Cameron and nephews Michael, Clay, and James Cameron.

Dick will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was the last remaining survivor of his family’s great generation era.

More News

Scoreboard: Aug. 17

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Experienced Gophers talking unfinished business this season

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Education

School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Residents protest mask requirement for city-owned properties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

Health Updates

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

News

New food truck gives a taste of Puerto Rico

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northern Minnesota crews battling “rapidly growing” wildfire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 hurt in rollover on Interstate 90

Arts & Culture

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area country artists

News

Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Farmers market prize winner

News

A.L. Library’s Summer Readers of the Week

News

WCTA board candidates announced

News

St. John’s fair prize winner

Health Updates

Freeborn County’s 37th COVID death reported