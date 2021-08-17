Richard D. Cameron

Richard “Dick-Cameo” Cameron passed away August 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held Friday August 20, 2021, at Bayview Funeral Home, 1415 N Hwy 13, Albert Lea, MN. Services will be at 2:00 pm with visitation one hour prior to services. Rev. Don Malinsky will officiate. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery alongside his wife and son.

Dick was born on September 5, 1934, to James W and Susie J (Gerdes) Cameron in Algona, Ia. He attended Albert Lea area schools. Dick married Barbara Hoium in January 1954. To this union one son Greg was born. They later divorced. Dick joined the army in December 1954 and was stationed in Germany for two- and one-half years and was honorably discharged in November 1957. In May 1966 Dick married Janet Weiler. To this union one son Cris was born.

Dick was a semi-truck driver most of his adult life and was extremely proud that he never had a chargeable accident. He drove truck for Railway Express, Red Owl, and finally for Streaters from where he retired in 1999.

During his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. As his life went on, he could be found having a beer or two with good friends at the clubs he belonged to. He was proud to be a member of the Eagles, American Legion, Moose, and VFW organizations. Dick went on several trips to Las Vegas with a group of friends especially his best friend Moe. These last few years he liked to run down to Diamond Jo Casino once or twice a week finally hitting a jackpot last year. He was also an avid Twins and Vikings fan.

Richard is survived by his son Greg Cameron, granddaughter Heather (Bri) Godtland, grandson Travis (Heather) Cameron Sr, great-grandchildren Haley, Trista, Travis Jr. Cameron and Andrew Godtland and great-great-grandchildren Jayden and Jemma Haas. Special nephew and friend Mark (Amber) Cameron along with several other nieces and nephews.

Preceding Richard in death were his parents James W Cameron, Susie J Stensrude and stepfather Kenneth O Stensrude, wife and son Janet and Cris Cameron, brothers Lloyd, James and George Cameron and brother Dickie Dean in infancy, sisters-in-laws Fern and Rosalyn Cameron and nephews Michael, Clay, and James Cameron.

Dick will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was the last remaining survivor of his family’s great generation era.