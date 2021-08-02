Ramona Ann Nelson

A Memorial Service will be held for Ramona Nelson on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10 am at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN. Fr. Kurt Farrell will officiate. Burial will be at Freeborn Cemetery, Freeborn, MN. Visitation will be held at the church 1 hour prior to the service.

Ramona Ann (Kunerth) Nelson, age 73, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2021 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater.

Ramona was born September 4, 1947 in Worthington, MN to Joe and Esther (Eichstadt) Kunerth. She graduated from Fulda High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart, best friend, and love of her life, Sam Nelson, on June 14th, 1969. They were married for 52 years and were blessed with 5 children and 14 grandchildren.

Ramona and Sam moved to Freeborn, MN in 1969. Ramona was a homemaker for many years and then worked for First State Bank of Freeborn. She also spent many hours working at Sam’s side at Oakview Golf Course and was known for her wonderful cooking and baking at the many events she catered there. More than anything she loved being a wife, mom and grandma. She was quick to listen, took a sincere interest in the lives of others, and had a way of making people feel special. She loved to pray for others and share with them her love for Jesus. He was her peace, hope and joy and we know she is now at rest with Him.

Ramona is survived by her husband, Sam Nelson, five children, Bill (Jill) Nelson of Burnsville, Mindy (Dave) Heine of Eden Prairie, Joe (Andrea) Nelson of Albert Lea, Misty (John) Zacharias of Medford, Lisa (Mark) Schroeder of Ham Lake, 14 grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas, and Alice Nelson, Breanne, Megan and Nathan Heine, Justine Nelson, Courtney, Carter and Chase Harmdierks, Max and Samantha Schroeder and August and Amelia Zacharias. Siblings Korrine (Don) Pawlitschek of Lake Crystal, Tresa Olson of Savage, Tom (Kathy) Kunerth of Griffin, GA, Pat Kunerth of Mankato, Rita (Steve) Welsh of Centerville, SD, sister-in-law Erma Kunerth of Fulda, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Esther Kunerth, her brother, Bill Kunerth, brother-in-law, Dale Olson, and infant nephews, Gregory and Steven Kunerth.

She spent the last two years of her life at New Perspectives Senior Living in Faribault with Sam. We are grateful for the loving care she received there.