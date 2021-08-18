PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE OF INTENT TO DESIGNATE AN AREA

A Joint Albert Lea Township and City of Albert Lea informational meeting will be held on Monday at 5:30 pm. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 221 E. Clark Street to discuss the proposed orderly annexation agreement. The area proposed for annexation is located in Albert Lea Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, as follows:

DESCRIPTION FOR ANNEXATION PURPOSES:

PARCEL 1 (PID: 08.018.0310):

That part of Government Lot 3, Section 18, Township 102 North, Range 21 West,

Freeborn County, Minnesota described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest corner of Government Lot 3; thence South 89017’24” East, assumed bearing, 33.00 feet along the north line of Government Lot 3 to the point of beginning;

Thence continuing South 89017’24” East 146.05 feet;

Thence South 00005’31” East 349.07 feet;

Thence South 87059’47” West 146.68 feet;

Thence North 00000’00” West 355.99 feet parallel with the west line of Government Lot 3 to the point of beginning.

Subject to road easement across the northerly end of the above-described tract and other easements of record.

AND

PARCEL 2 (PID: 08.018.0311):

All that part of Government Lot 3; Section 18, Township 102 North, Range 21 West,

Freeborn County, Minnesota; described as follows: Commencing at the northwest corner of Government Lot 3, Section 18-T102N-R21W; thence North 89002’17” East a distance of 586.86 feet, on an assumed bearing on the north line of said Government

Lot 3, to the point of beginning;

Thence South 89002’17” West a distance of 119.78 feet, on a reverse of the last described line, on the north line of said Government Lot 3;

Thence South 01045’56” East a distance of 340.70 feet;

Thence South 88014’04” West a distance of 288.00 feet;

Thence South 01°36’20” East a distance of 4.32 feet;

Thence South 86019’23” West a distance of 146.68 feet, to a point 33.00 feet east of the west line of said Government Lot 3;

Thence South 01041’48” East a distance of 415 feet more or less on a line parallel with and 33.00 feet east of the west line of said Government Lot 3; to a point on the northerly shoreline of Pickerel Lake;

Thence Southeasterly and Southerly a distance of 815 feet more or less, along the northerly shoreline of Pickerel Lake to a point on the south line of said Government Lot 3;

Thence North 89002’17” East a distance of 122.69 feet, on the south line of said Government Lot 3, to the point of intersection with a line bearing South 01°36’20” East from the point of beginning, which point is 735.79 feet west of the southeast corner of said Government Lot 3; Thence North 01036’20” West a distance of 1323.91 feet, to the point of beginning; subject to highway easement of the northerly-most side thereof.

PID: 08.011.0020:

That portion of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 102 North, Range 21 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said East Half of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 11; thence South along the West line thereof, 1320 feet; thence East Parallel with the North line thereof, 330 feet; thence North 1320 feet parallel with the West line thereof to the North line thereof; thence West along the North line thereof, 330 feet to the point of the beginning; subject to highway right-of-way and subject to easement for road purposes over a strip of land 30 feet in width lying South of and adjoining Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 16, all lying and being in the County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota.

PID: 08.018.0230:

That part of Government Lot 3, Section 18, Township 102 North, Range 21 West, Freeborn County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest Corner of Government Lot 3: thence easterly 179.05 feet along the north line of Government Lot 3 to the point of the beginning; thence continuing easterly 288.03 feet along the north line of Government Lot 3; thence southerly deflecting right 89 degrees 11 minutes 53 seconds 340.70 feet; thence westerly deflecting right 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds 288.00 feet; thence northerly deflecting right 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds 344.74 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to a road assessment across the northerly end of the above described tract and other easements of record.

Information concerning the proposed Annexation, including full legal descriptions, will be on file at City Hall on and after the date of this notice. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Anyone needing reasonable accommodations or an interpreter should contact the City Clerk’s office at City Hall at 507-377-4335.

Daphney Maras

City Clerk

Published: August 18, 2021