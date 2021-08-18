expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING

By Submitted

Published 10:22 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on August 23, 2021 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider money/assistance from City to ALEDA to facilitate commercial development of real property located at 311 14th Street. The sale would further economic development within Albert Lea as is consistent with the use intended for the property.

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the proposal will be heard at this time. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Council Secretary before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

Information about the proposed money/assistance, including a summary of the terms is available for inspection during normal office hours. The information may be obtained by contacting:

City Clerk’s Office
221 East Clark Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007-2421
507-377-4335

This meeting will be televised on the Government Access channel, 180 on Charter Communications and will be available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea

Dated: August 9, 2021

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune August 18, 2021

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

BY: s/s____________________________
Daphney Maras
City Clerk and Secretary of the City Council

More News

ASSUMED NAME

CERTIFICATE

ORGANIZATION

EST/OAKLAND

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Police respond to separate calls of shots fired and other reports

Health Updates

Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician at Mayo in Albert Lea, Austin

News

Mayo podiatrist has family ties to A.L.

News

5 things to do this week

News

Busy weekend full of activities planned for Wells Kernel Days

Columnists

Sarah Stultz: Know of a business that has seen growth?

Health Updates

5 tips for traveling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, variants

Education

Campus notes

News

Free suicide prevention class for agricultural communities

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic announces plans to expand proton beam therapy services in Minnesota

News

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Education

School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Residents protest mask requirement for city-owned properties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

Health Updates

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

News

New food truck gives a taste of Puerto Rico

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports