Police respond to separate calls of shots fired and other reports

Police received a report at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday of a silver car chasing a motorcycle and gunshots being heard near the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and Plainview Lane. Police recovered 9 mm shell casings on Highway 69. A victim has not come forward, and no other information was available.

Police received a report at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was reportedly shot at and then crashed into a curb at 909 Janson St. The driver thought the car was shot at with a BB gun. No other information was available.

Police received multiple reports of gunshots fired at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday of gunshots fired. Police were not able to substantiate whether the sounds were gunshots or fireworks.

Illegal dumping reported

Deputies received a report at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday of illegal dumping at 1303 19th St. in Albert Lea.

Damage reported to house from BB gun

Deputies received a report at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday of damage that reportedly occurred to a house from a BB gun at 301 First Ave. SE in Geneva.

Man arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Joshua Daniel Brown on a local warrant at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in Glenville.

Police arrested Anthony Radke on a warrant out of Faribault County Tuesday morning on Alcove Street.

Police arrested Armando Alejandro Rojas on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South First Avenue and West Clark Street.

1 cited after domestic incident

Police cited Oscar Paul Delossantos, 26, after reportedly receiving a report at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday a domestic incident at 1415 Frank Ave.

Vehicle tampered with

A vehicle was reported tampered with at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday at 702 E. 13th St. in Albert Lea.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday at 805 E. Main St.

Woman arrested for alleged break-in

Police arrested Ashley Marie McCullough, 21, for first-degree burglary and criminal damage to property after receiving a report at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday of a female who broke into a window at 818 Jefferson Ave.