Pickup reported stolen and other reports
A 2003 Chevy 2500 pickup was reported stolen at 6:27 a.m. Friday at 90560 260th St., Austin. The vehicle was stolen sometime overnight.
Juvenile cited for tobacco device
A juvenile was cited for possession of an electronic tobacco device at 10:27 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
2 arrested on violations
Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 25, on a parole violation at 6:32 p.m. Thursday at 2102 E. Main St.
Police arrested Derreck Dewayne Edwards, 37, on a probation violation at 8:24 p.m. Thursday at 215 E. Second St.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Darin Felix Sukalski, 36, on EOW warrants at 9:15 p.m. Thursday at 2102 E. Main St.
Deputies served a warrant on Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 30, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.
1 arrested for drug possession, driving after revocation
Police arrested Joshua Quincy Hill, 42, for driving after revocation and fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at 10:10 p.m. Thursday at 1700 Eberhart St.
Thefts reported
Items were reported missing at 9:41 p.m. Thursday at 214 N. First Ave. The items included a grill cover and a shop vac.
Deputies received a report of theft by check at 8:47 a.m. Thursday at 71912 240th St., Albert Lea.