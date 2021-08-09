Peggy Sue Allan (Olson) Jensen 66-year-old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away on August 6, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 12 at 5:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. Visitation will precede the memorial service from 3:00- 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

Peggy was born on September 5, 1954 in Albert Lea to Russell and Phillis Olson. After graduation she worked as a bartender, a certified nursing assistant, and at Brakebush in Wells, MN. She was Queen of Jobs Daughters. On October 30, 1993 she was united in marriage to Richard Jensen at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Peggy was an accomplished piano player, sang in the church choir and loved to sing karaoke, she enjoyed spending Tuesday evenings with her bingo friends at the Alden Legion, and camping with family. She had a strong obsession for pug dogs. Peggy loved to bake, her specialties were chocolate chip cookies and banana bread. She decorated extensively for Halloween and Christmas, as they were her favorite holidays. Most of all Peggy loved being a mother and grandmother.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Rich Jensen; mother, Phillis “Phiz” Olson; children, Toni (Darrel) Sorenson, Traci (Jared Herka) Sorlie, Kale (Robin Crawford) Jensen; sister, Nancy (Tom) Osetek; grandchildren, Ryder, Remi, Jace, Kaelyn, Cruz; niece, Randi Osetek; and aunt, Lois Nelson-Olsen.

She is preceded in death by her father, Russell Olson.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.