New COVID-19 death in Freeborn County

An additional person from Freeborn County has died from COVID-19, according to new data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The person, who was between 90 and 94 years old, is the county’s 35th COVID death.

The department also reported six new COVID-19 cases in the county, increasing the active cases to 44. The new cases included one person between 10 and 14, one person in their 20s, two people in their 40s and two people in their 80s.

Two new hospitalizations were also reported.

Cases are trending up in the county and the state, with 936 new cases reported statewide Wednesday. Five new deaths were reported.

No new cases were reported in Faribault County, eight in Mower County, 10 in Steele County and three in Waseca County.

The Health Department states as of Monday, 15,143 people in Freeborn County had received the completed vaccine series, and 14,604 have received at least one dose.