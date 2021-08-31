Motorcyclist injured in crash north of Albert Lea

A 58-year-old motorcyclist was injured early Monday morning after a crash on Interstate 35 north of Albert Lea.

Craig Allen Zajicek, 58, of Glencoe was taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Zajicek was reportedly riding a 2018 Honda motorcycle southbound on I-35 at 1:53 a.m. Monday when the motorcycle collided with the cable barrier near milepost 15 between Albert Lea and Clarks Grove.

He was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department and Clarks Grove Fire Department assisted at the scene.