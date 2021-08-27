expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

Image courtesy National Weather Service

More heavy rain possible through Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 9:19 am Friday, August 27, 2021

A few additional rounds of thunderstorms are expected through Saturday, with more widespread heavy rainfall likely.

The Albert Lea Wastewater Treatment Plant recorded 3.62 inches of rain from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

The flood watch and warning that had been in effect expired at 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread showers and thunderstorms were expected to move across the area this morning but were expected to decrease in coverage and intensity by late morning.

Another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms is expected Saturday afternoon and evening with another 1 to 3 inches of rain possible.

The Weather SErvice advises flooding is possible, particularly in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas.

More News

Mark Clyde Olchefske

Daphne J. Wittmer

More heavy rain possible through Saturday

Lock cut off storage unit and other reports

News

More heavy rain possible through Saturday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lock cut off storage unit and other reports

Education

Coronavirus disruptions blamed for lower student test scores

Cops, Courts & Fires

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owatonna man pleads guilty after bragging about plans to kill officer

News

Update: Part of Freeborn County under flash flood warning

Education

Mask mandate reimplemented for Albert Lea secondary students

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge opts to suspend prison sentence for Lake Mills man in crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Level 3 offender arrested on alleged parole violation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dozens of homes, outbuildings burned in Minnesota wildfire

News

Significant rain, severe weather possible today

News

Judge rejects bid to allow guns at Minnesota State Fair

Health Updates

Hospitalizations, cases rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Get a COVID shot at State Fair, walk away with $100 reward

News

Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents

Albert Lea Tigers

Meet this year’s Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires reported slashed and other reports

Business

Chamber welcomes new member

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Owatonna artist’s work on display at Albert Lea Art Center

Gallery

Big Island BBQ gives out awards

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 6-11, 2021

News

Health officials nervous about Minnesota State Fair crowds

News

City to move ahead with bond sale for water tower costs