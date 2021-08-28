Monson, Kriewall, Goodmanson and Dress to be inducted into Tiger Hall of Fame

Earlier this spring, the Albert Lea Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame committee announced it would induct 12 new members in its 2021 ceremony.

Here are four of this year’s inductees:

Chrissy Monson

(Robinson) – 2013

Most athletes work and wait to become a team leader. A rare few, like Chrissy Monson, start there. Monson ran both varsity cross country and track for Albert Lea for five years, earning All-State honors in both sports. She was All-Conference in cross country for five years, while also being a three-time Big Nine champion. She was a captain for the 2012 Big Nine championship team. Monson competed in both the cross country and track state meets for five years straight. In track, Monson won the state championship in the 1,600-meter run, and was section champion for two years. Over her track career, she had 10 Big Nine championships and set school records in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.

Her success continued as she competed in college for the University of Northern Illinois. Monson currently lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, with her husband, Michael Robinson, and their daughter, Elleanna.

Karli Kriewall – 2013

It’s good for an athlete to be extremely talented. It’s also good for an athlete to be a very hard worker. Once in a while, you have someone like Karli Kriewall who was both. She was a four-year letter winner in diving at Albert Lea High School, earning All-Conference honors in each of those years. She earned All-State honors her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She broke several diving records over her career and served as a team captain her senior year. Kriewall also lettered in track and field and broke the school pole vault record.

Kriewall continued her successful career at Division I Boise State University, winning conference championships and earning a spot to compete at the USA national championships. Kriewall works for the Golden Gopher Fund at the University of Minnesota and stays connected to the diving world through coaching.

John Goodmanson – 1963 (in memoriam)

Long before the current trend to specialize in one high school sport, there were many that would compete in all three seasons. Although many would play in multiple seasons, it was rare to find an athlete like John Goodmanson who excelled in all three. Goodmanson was a multi-year, three sport All-Conference performer in football, basketball and baseball. He contributed not only on the field, but also off by serving as team captain. Goodmanson was the Tigers quarterback where he was named team MVP, awarded WCCO Player of the Week and named unanimous selection for the Big Nine All-Conference team. On the basketball court, Goodmanson was a guard who was a unanimous two-time All-League first-team pick, and set the 1963 Big Nine scoring title. While playing baseball for Albert Lea, Goodmanson was a versatile player who often pitched, but then played multiple other positions when needed.

Each sport had a special place in Goodmanson’s heart, but ultimately baseball won out when he turned down a football offer from Dartmouth and in turn played baseball for St. Olaf. After graduating from St. Olaf, Goodmanson attended law school at the University of Minnesota and served in the U.S. Army before returning to Albert Lea with his wife, Kay. Albert Lea remained home for John, Kay and their children Stacey and Phil.

Bill Dress – 1978

Way before the Milwaukee Bucks recently claimed the title, the Albert Lea Tigers basketball program had the original Greek Freak. Bill “Billy” Dress graduated in 1978 after three seasons as a varsity player. Dress had a deep shooting range to compliment his size and strong frame. Dress set rebounding and scoring records for the program which stood for many years, was named first team All-Conference and was a runner-up for Mr. Basketball in his senior season. One of Bill’s favorite collegiate memories was at Yuba College where he had scored over 30 points that game and the opposing coach ran over and said, “Hey Dress, I should’ve recruited you harder.”

Dress lives in Richland, Washington, with his wife, Gina, and their three girls, Brookelyn, Ashlyn and Dylyn.

The committee has announced the 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet will be Sept. 25 at Wedgewood Cove in Albert Lea. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner and inductions to begin at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend, but must register ahead of time. Registration forms can be found at aledfoundation.org/athletic-hall-of-fame or be picked up at The Albert Lea Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. Registration deadline is September 15th.

The Tigers Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2010 for the purpose of acknowledging athletes, coaches and state champion teams that have made a historical contribution to the Albert Lea Tigers athletic program. Proceeds from the event go to the Albert Lea Education Foundation for the sole purpose of lowering student participation fees. The event in 2018 raised over $7000 and has raised over $50,000 since its inception.

Other inductees in this year’s class are:

The 1978 state champion 200-yard medley relay team of Gary DeRoos, Ray Keating Jr., Jon Schmitz and Jim Wendorff, Chuck Schneider (1956), Marilyn Claasen (1976), coach Don Kropp and coach Mary Beese.

Look for their profiles in upcoming editions of the Tribune.