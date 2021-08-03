expand
August 3, 2021

Monica Lynne (Vincent) Barr





Monica Lynne Barr, age 61, passed on to be with the Lord peacefully while in Hospice care at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea on July 30, 2021.

Monica was born March 28, 1960 to Clare and Iris (Nelson) Vincent. She graduated in 1978 from Austin High School. She went on and completed vocational training after high school. She spent many years helping run the family bowling business and held other secretarial-type positions throughout her short life. On July 11, 1981 she married Robert “Bob” Barr and together they raised three children. Monica will be remembered as a devoted mother and beloved grandmother; she loved her family dearly. She was admired by many with her ability to grow beautiful beds of colorful flowers and her passion for sewing, making countless table runners and quilts. Her hobby of sewing even turned into her own business called “Lakeview Pines.” She shared her gift of sewing throughout the years with sentimental gifts/quilts that will be forever cherished.

Monica is survived by her father Clare Vincent (Sharol); husband Bob Barr; three children, Dustin Barr (Melissa); Jennifer “Jen” Hopkins (Jay); Jason Barr (Gabriella “Ella” Ricci); three grandchildren, Logan, Lorenzo and Laila Barr, and many other extended family members.

Monica was preceded in death by her mother Iris Vincent and granddaughter Hayden Barr.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for your contribution to a memorial in her honor with Mayo Clinic Health System – Fountain Center, (Attn: Mary Nordeng, 404 W. Fountain Street, Albert Lea, MN, 56007), please be sure to indicate in memory of Monica Barr. Her memorial will specifically be used to help and lift others in the community who struggle with alcohol use disorder. A private funeral service will be held for family.

