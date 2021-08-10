MercyOne to require COVID-19 vaccine for medical staff, colleagues as variant spreads

MercyOne announced Tuesday it will require all colleagues and medical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in all MercyOne health care ministries.

“As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated,” said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz.

MercyOne joins more than 100 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. With case counts rising amid the spread of the Delta variant, more than 50 health care professional societies and organizations have called for all health care workers to be vaccinated, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges and National Association for Home Care and Hospice.

Individuals who are not able to be vaccinated for strongly held religious beliefs or medical reasons will be required to apply for an exemption.

“The safety of our patients, residents, colleagues, physicians and communities is a top priority for us,” said MercyOne Chief Medical Executive Dr. Hijinio Carreon. “With more than 350 million doses administered in the United States, we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of virus and saving lives.”