August 4, 2021

MEETING

By Submitted

Published 10:49 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) Board of Managers will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:31 AM at the SRRWD office, 214 W Main St., Albert Lea, MN 56007 to review the plans for shoreline restoration work located on the Department of Natural Resources owned Aquatic Management Area and Panicum Prairie Wildlife Management Area along the Shell Rock River. Financing for this project comes from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council Funding. All interested parties are invited to attend the public hearing. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 PM the day prior to the meeting.

Albert Lea Tribune:
July 24, Aug. 4, 2021
