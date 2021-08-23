expand
August 24, 2021

Man arrested for assault, unlawful possession of firearm and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:21 am Monday, August 23, 2021

Police arrested Billy Jamelle Adams, 38, for second-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm at 10:25 p.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 47, on a local felony warrant after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 11:48 a.m. Friday at 2344 Hendrickson Road. 

 

1 arrested after traffic stop

Police arrested Anna Maria Veitia, 46, after a traffic stop at 1:17 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Main Street and South Washington Avenue.

 

Unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 4:49 p.m. Saturday of attempted unemployment fraud of a resident on Trollwood Drive. 

Police received a report at 5:28 p.m. Saturday of attempted unemployment fraud of an Albert Lea resident.

 

Battery, catalytic converter stolen

A battery was reported stolen out of a car and a catalytic converter missing on a truck at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at 1004 E. 18 1/2 St. The owner was not sure when the theft occurred in the last week. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Myint Kyi, 31, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:17 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Front Street and U.S. Highway 69 in Albert Lea. 

 

Credit cards taken from vehicle

Police received a report at 11:20 a.m. Sunday of credit cards that were taken from a vehicle at 501 W. Richway Drive. Someone had reportedly attempted to use the cards at Walmart. 

 

Check forgery reported

Police received a report of check forgery at 1:38 p.m. Sunday at Bomgaars, 1721 W. Main St. 

 

Money stolen

Over $2,000 was reported stolen at 9:25 p.m. Sunday at 700 S. Highway 69.

 

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Grayden Harland Thompson, 31, on an arrest and detain hold at 10:59 p.m. Sunday at 525 Commercial St. 

 

1 arrested for no contact order violation

Police arrested Michael Antione Thompson, 43, for domestic abuse no contact order violation and DWI refusal at 1:31 a.m. Monday at 616 James Ave. in Albert Lea. 

 

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Main Street. 

 

Possible gunshots fired

Police received a report of possible gunshots at 3:13 a.m. Friday in the area of East Third Street and South Newton Avenue.

