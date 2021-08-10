Luetta Hinkle

Luetta I. Hinkle (Nelson) 72-year-old resident of Albert Lea passed away August 9, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, MN.

Luetta was born on October 3, 1948 in Albert Lea, MN to Carroll and Margaret Nelson. She graduated from Albert Lea High School and attended Mankato Community College. She spent most of her career in the healthcare industry, helping others.

She was passionate about singing, especially at Bridge Community Church, where she was a lifelong member. She enjoyed spending time outside, collecting rocks, and feeding birds. Luetta always loved spending time with her family. She was a 14-year resident at the Good Samaritan in Albert Lea and participated in many of their activities. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Luetta is survived by her loving sons, Todd Hinkle, and Scott (Sarah) Hinkle; siblings, Karen (Marv) Yost, Don (Sonja) Nelson and Nancy (John) Hoenisch.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hinkle; parents, Carroll and Margaret; and grandparents.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 AM at the Bridge Community Church in Albert Lea, MN. Visitation to take place one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.