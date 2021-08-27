expand
August 27, 2021

Lock cut off storage unit and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:08 am Friday, August 27, 2021

A lock was reported cut off of a storage unit at 11:56 a.m. Thursday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward. 

 

Bike stolen

A yellow and green bike with fat tires was reported stolen at 12:41 p.m. Thursday at 101 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Cory Craig Bailey, 38, for domestic assault at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 202 First Ave. SE in Geneva. 

 

Lightning strike reported

A lightning strike and fire was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in Hayward.  

 

Wind tower site broken into

Police received a report at 9:36 a.m. Thursday of a wind tower site that was broken into and copper taken at 10854 840th Ave., Glenville. 

