Level 3 offender arrested on alleged parole violation

Police arrested Jabar Pedro Morarend, 49, on an alleged parole violation at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday at 1606 Frank Hall Drive.

Catalytic converters stolen

Two catalytic converters were reported stolen at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at 28735 740th Ave., Clarks Grove.

1 arrested for DWI after crash

Police arrested Kyaw Yeh Aung, 28, for driving while intoxicated and Jesse Alan Chandler, 58, for driving after suspension after a crash at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

Brake line cut off vehicle

The brake line was reported cut on a vehicle at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday at 2102 E. Main St.

Window damaged

A window was reported damaged at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday at 214 W. Front St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Angel Delossantos, 35, on a local warrant at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday at 1019 James Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday at 1914 Grand Ave.