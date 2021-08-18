expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2021

Letter: What are the unvaccinated waiting for?

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The most powerful people in America today are the unvaccinated. They have the power to end this terrible virus. All they  have to do is get vaccinated.

Social media and Fox News need to stop spreading false information about the virus and vaccines. They should be ashamed of themselves.

People are totally fed up with this horrible virus. They want it to end. It will end if every eligible person gets vaccinated. What are they waiting for?

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea

More News

ASSUMED NAME

CERTIFICATE

ORGANIZATION

EST/OAKLAND

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Police respond to separate calls of shots fired and other reports

Health Updates

Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician at Mayo in Albert Lea, Austin

News

Mayo podiatrist has family ties to A.L.

News

5 things to do this week

News

Busy weekend full of activities planned for Wells Kernel Days

Columnists

Sarah Stultz: Know of a business that has seen growth?

Health Updates

5 tips for traveling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, variants

Education

Campus notes

News

Free suicide prevention class for agricultural communities

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic announces plans to expand proton beam therapy services in Minnesota

News

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Education

School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Residents protest mask requirement for city-owned properties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

Health Updates

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

News

New food truck gives a taste of Puerto Rico

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports