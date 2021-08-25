expand
August 25, 2021

Letter: Do not sweep racism under the rug

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

I reread Robin Brown’s Aug. 11 Point of View several times. I tried to find what might have provoked Larry Forster’s Aug. 14 letter to the editor. I could find nothing. Maybe it was the challenge “to do better” that offended Mr. Forster.

Sometimes the truth is difficult to confront. The lynching of people based solely on the color of their skin is a historical fact in our country — predominantly in the South, but Minnesota was not immune. Three people were lynched in Duluth in 1920 based solely on the color of their skin. The mob responsible for the lynching was estimated to number 1,000, and an estimated 10,000 watched. I expect they attended their church services quite content with themselves.

Ask a member of a minority how many times they are singled out and stopped for minor issues and their other experiences, and compare that to your own experience.

Joe Pacovsky

Hayward

