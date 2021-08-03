expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2021

Lawmakers face tough math on who to pay, how much for pandemic pay plan

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 5:24 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

By Brian Bakst, Minnesota Public Radio News

Minnesota lawmakers debating how to financially reward pandemic heroes discovered Tuesday how hard it will be to stretch the available dollars when one worthy sector gave an estimate that alone would chew up almost $100 million.

The Frontline Worker Pay Working Group focused its hearing on the plight of long-term care and nursing home staff during COVID-19. Many faced exposure, quarantine or serious personal illness while tending to the most frail and medically vulnerable.

Several told of sacrifices made when protective gear was scarce and COVID-19 was spreading through facilities.

“The residents were scared, our staff were scared, families were scared, but we as a profession showed up to take care of our residents,” Austin Blilie, vice president of operations with Mission Health Care, which operates NorthRidge Health and Rehab. “While things have certainly gotten much better since the vaccine has become widely available, our health care staff continues to wear layer upon layer of PPE.”

Nicole Mattson of Care Providers of Minnesota said as many in the state hunkered down last year, long-term care workers reported for duty.

“This is a workforce who was on the front-lines of the COVID response and will continue to show up as our state faces yet another pandemic wave,” she said. “These are the heroes of the pandemic.”

Kari Thurlow, senior vice president of advocacy for LeadingAge Minnesota, estimated that $1,500 checks to full-time workers in the field and prorated amounts for part-timers would cost about $96 million. The topline amount is based on two weeks of pay for a typical worker. There are nearly 80,000 qualified care workers in assisted living and nursing home facilities who would benefit, she said.

The nine-member panel is two hearings into an accelerated process. It has until early September to deliver recommendations about who should qualify and for how much.

The account is meant to recognize people who provided essential services at personal risk during the COVID-19 fight. The working group has also heard from grocery store employees, meatpacking plant workers, custodial staff, teachers, paraprofessionals in schools and child care centers and others.

While members sound inclined to include long-term care staff in the payments, Republican Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer says there are lines to be drawn there, too

“The bigger policy question for us is what is that heightened risk, what is that sustained in-person contact,” she said.

The working group’s chair, DFL Rep. Ryan Winkler, said the mechanism for distributing the money also has to be sorted out.

“I would hate for us to have $250 million set aside and then have only volunteer employers who want to apply to provide that when so many other workers stepped up,” Winkler said.

Many states have already fashioned bonus programs for health workers, teachers or other frontline professions. Some based it on an hourly pay add-on while several gave out  $1,000 checks to those eligible.

The working group plans to reconvene Thursday.

More News

Letter: Don’t let anyone steal your reality

Letter: Season ticket prices are a great deal

Letter: Friends of the Library book sale a success

Ex-officers charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officers charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

News

Lawmakers face tough math on who to pay, how much for pandemic pay plan

Gallery

County fair kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Air quality alert, burning ban to end this afternoon

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG launches unit to review wrongful convictions

Cops, Courts & Fires

County board approves back pay for sheriff salary

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent unemployment reported and other reports

News

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

News

It’s fair time

News

Watch Olympians with Minnesota ties: Here’s the early-week lineup

Health Updates

New, active cases edging up locally, but no big surge seen yet statewide

Health Updates

Minnesota universities mandate masks to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Behind the scenes in response in a year with many emergencies

News

Recreational coordinator served in similar role in Owatonna

News

‘People are ready to hear live music again’

News

Dornink shares thoughts on 1st legislative session

News

Bolstering the pheasant population

News

Effort started to make ‘dementia-friendly’ community

News

Minnesota FFA Foundation accepting nominations

Arts & Culture

Guest Column: Farmers Market Week will be celebrated at Albert Lea market second week in August

News

Duplicate Bridge results