August 20, 2021

Klobuchar, Smith announce federal disaster relief for producers in Faribault, Waseca counties

By Submitted

Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith said Tuesday U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated farmers and ranchers in 18 Minnesota counties whose operations are suffering from this summer’s worsening drought eligible for federal emergency disaster assistance. The secretary’s designation comes less than a week since Vilsack joined the two senators on a Minnesota farm to view the impact of the drought.

The senators said Vilsack’s disaster designation makes hard-hit producers in three primary Minnesota counties and 15 contiguous counties eligible for emergency loans and other assistance. Primary counties include Blue Earth, Clay and Cottonwood counties. The 15 contiguous counties include Becker, Martin, Otter Tail, Brown, Murray, Redwood, Faribault, Nicollet, Waseca, Jackson, Nobles, Watonwan, Le Sueur, Norman and Wilkin counties.

“The drought across the Upper Midwest has created incredibly difficult conditions for Minnesota’s farmers and livestock producers,” Klobuchar said. “This designation will help provide relief during this challenging time, and I will continue pushing for policies and resources to meet the needs of our rural communities.”

Smith said she was pleased Vilsack joined them last week on a Minnesota farm to see for himself the extent of the drought’s damage and to hear from producers and farm leaders about the need to address the damage.

“This designation will be helpful, but I am going to continue to press for more action to deal with the statewide impact of this summer’s drought,” Smith said.

Earlier this month, Vilsack designated several other Minnesota counties as eligible for drought assistance.

