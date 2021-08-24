expand
August 25, 2021

Karen Ann Moe

Published 11:38 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Karen Ann Moe, 63, of Byron, MN passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home.

Karen was born on August 15, 1958 in Albert Lea, MN to Duane and Colleen (Hoffman) Moe. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1976 and then went on to graduate from Rochester Community College receiving her associates degree.

Karen worked at Johnson Printing in Rochester, MN until opening her business K.A. Moe and Associates Accounting in Kasson, MN. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Karen is survived by her mother, Colleen Jacobson of Albert Lea, MN; brother, Kenneth (Cindy) Moe of Rochester, MN; nieces and nephews, Josh Moe, Mellissa Moe, Bobbie (Randy) Zincke, and Michael Moe.

She was preceded in death by her father, Duane Moe; sister, Karole Moe; and step-father, Glen Jacobson.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th Street SE in Kasson with Father Tom Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield, MN.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Paws and Claws or Pheasants Forever.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be her memory.

