Judge opts to suspend prison sentence for Lake Mills man in crash

The Lake Mills man sentenced in May to five years in prison for his role in a head-on crash that injured multiple people near Forest City is being released from prison after three months and will now instead serve the same term on probation.

Michael Scott Olsen, 22, was convicted of three counts of serious injury by vehicle, all felonies, tied to a crash on New Year’s Day in 2019 that injured six people. A judge reconsidered the sentencing on Tuesday and decided to suspend the five-year prison term.

Court documents state Olsen was traveling southbound in a 2010 Dodge Ram at 2:21 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, on 120th Street about a half mile south of 360th Street, when his vehicle struck a 2004 Grand Prix, carrying multiple occupants.

Upon further investigation, Olsen was found to reportedly be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Court documents state a deputy who arrived at the crash could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the pickup and found a bag of a green leafy substance in the center console of the truck. The green leafy substance was in a glass jar and a plastic baggy.

He initially faced 14 charges, but 11 charges were dismissed, included additional counts of serious injury by vehicle; operating a vehicle while under the influence, a first offense; possession of a marijuana, a second offense; and leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury.