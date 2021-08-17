expand
August 17, 2021

Joe Longe

By Submitted

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Joe Longe died unexpectedly Saturday evening, August 14, 2021, from a motorcycle accident. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 with visitation from 1:00-2:00 PM with Military Rites at 2:00 PM at the Freeborn American Legion Post. The family would like to invite friends to lunch with them at 12:30 PM at the Freeborn American Legion Post prior to the 21 Gun Salute for Joe.

Joe was born November 20, 1964 in Wayne, NE the son of Gary and Mary (Lewis) Longe and grew up with his siblings: Cathy, Lisa, Robert and Gary. Once he graduated high school, Joe went into the United States Army and finished basic training. He was Honorably discharged from the Army due to an injury during training. Joe then went to Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE and received his certification in Auto Body. He moved to the Central Minnesota area and currently resided in Freeborn, MN.

Joe was a hard-working and fun dad to his children: Kindra, Jeremy, Tyler, Sam, Martin, Blaine and Gordon. He loved being a grandpa to Noah, Mason, Billy, Natalie and Brian. He will be remembered for go-karts, camping, amusement parks, fishing, helping with cars and all the fun memories made with his kids and grandkids. He lived his life to the fullest and loved to have a good time with his friends and family.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Aunts and Uncles: Marsalline (Dale) Langerberg, Lawrence Smith, Shirley (Lee) Tietgen and Linda Smutzler.

He is survived by his children: Kindra (Adam) Leiser, Jeremy (Julie) Longe, Tyler Longe, Sam Longe, Martin Longe, Blaine Longe and Gordon Longe; grandchildren: Noah, Mason, Billy, Natalie and Brian. Siblings: Cathy (Jon) Kern of Roundup, MT, Lisa Meyer of Wayne, NE, Robert (Laurel) Longe of Wayne, NE and Gary (Sharon) Longe, of Pierce, NE; Aunt, Lavonne (Longe) Smith of Wayne, NE, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

News

Farmers market prize winner