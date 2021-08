Aug. 16, 1952-Aug. 22, 2021

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Jill (Borland) Weikum, 69, Austin, Minn., died Sunday, Aug. 22, in Stewartville.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, at First United Methodist Church in Austin. The Rev. Dr. Donna Dempewolf will officiate. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Midwest Mission Distribution Center or Mower County Humane Society.

