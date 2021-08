ALBERT LEA, Minn. -A Memorial Open House celebrating the life of Janice (Opdahl) Jerdee will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1101 Hwy 69, Albert Lea.

Janice Jerdee, Albert Lea, Minn., died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Albert Lea.