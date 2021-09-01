expand
August 31, 2021

Hy-Vee offering flu shots with no appointments

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced last week the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary. Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company’s eight-state region on select days through Oct. 30.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

For the second consecutive year, drive-thru flu clinics will be offered outside of many Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations between now and Saturday, Oct. 30 during the following times each week:

• Tuesday and Thursdays: 3-7 p.m.

• Saturdays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process prior to vaccination to ensure each individual is receiving the most beneficial flu vaccine for their health. Both regular and high-dose flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge. At this time, all vaccine patients must wear a mask during their vaccination, according to CDC guidelines.

Currently, flu vaccines are available without a prescription during regular pharmacy hours to patients 6 months and older at our Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota locations; or 3 years and older in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin locations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PREP Act.

Each patient who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy can earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver reward, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Gas, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express, or Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh location. See Hy-Vee.com for details. Restrictions apply.

Hy-Vee will also be offering workplace vaccination clinics using its fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and Hy-Vee Health Trailers. Employers who wish to schedule an onsite clinic for their employees can email vaccineclinic@hy-vee.com for more details. Clinics are typically held September through November.

